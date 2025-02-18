Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 262,961 Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 567,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,961 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nexxen International were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEXN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 2,021.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

NEXN stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.23 million, a PE ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 1.89. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nexxen International from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nexxen International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

