Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 262,961 Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 567,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,961 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nexxen International were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEXN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 2,021.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
Nexxen International Stock Up 1.7 %
NEXN stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.23 million, a PE ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 1.89. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEXN
Nexxen International Profile
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.