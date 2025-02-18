Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $152,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,886,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 37,863.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,750,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after buying an additional 66,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $344.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.91. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

