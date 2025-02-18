Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.37. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 16,518,870 shares changing hands.

RGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,063,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,235.92. The trade was a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,750. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

