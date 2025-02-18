Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Price

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $432.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $266.75 and a one year high of $427.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,420,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,585,000 after purchasing an additional 499,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after purchasing an additional 379,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,475 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

