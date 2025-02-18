Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $16.50 Million Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,697,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 519,405 shares during the quarter. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust makes up approximately 6.7% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 668.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMO stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

