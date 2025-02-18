Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $696,000 Position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 223.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 483,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

