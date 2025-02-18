Robinson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,654 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniVest Fund accounts for approximately 2.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MVF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 233.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth about $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

