Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

DFP stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

