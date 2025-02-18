Robinson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NETD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 51.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 489,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NETD opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

