Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 228.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $573.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $584.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

