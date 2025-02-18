Royal Bank of Canada Raises CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $43.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CAE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. 280,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,296. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in CAE by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CAE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

