Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 28,809 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 646,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,200,000 after buying an additional 3,415,106 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,826,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,708,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,341,000 after purchasing an additional 388,981 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,273,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,302,000 after purchasing an additional 246,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,988,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,115,000 after buying an additional 51,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

CGDV stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.