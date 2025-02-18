Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $21,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Welltower by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 478,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,018 shares during the period. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

WELL stock opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $151.96.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

