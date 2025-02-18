Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 8,087 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,011,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 78,234 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

BATS:GSUS opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2845 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

