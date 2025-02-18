Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 14,313 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.14. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $113.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

