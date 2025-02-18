Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 8,881 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,078,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,389,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,795 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,981 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,848,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $132,323,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Shopify stock opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

