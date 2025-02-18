Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 570.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138,844 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $37,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808,867 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth $2,163,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Savers Value Village Profile

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.