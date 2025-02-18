Schubert & Co Acquires 5,701 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Veralto accounts for 1.1% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veralto by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after buying an additional 860,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after buying an additional 558,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,462,000 after buying an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,827,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

