Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,716,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115,413 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,970,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,865 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,163 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,633,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,939,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,895,000 after purchasing an additional 976,332 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.