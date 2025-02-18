Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993,372 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 7.4% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $141,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

