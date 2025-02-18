Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,858 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,174 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,153 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,848,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

