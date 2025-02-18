Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Raised by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 307.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,433 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

