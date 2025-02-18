Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565,226 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,586 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after buying an additional 1,458,886 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,310.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after buying an additional 1,315,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.