Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 237.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,101 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.