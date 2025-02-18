Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $3.21, Zacks reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

Semler Scientific Stock Up 2.1 %

SMLR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 367,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,497. The company has a market capitalization of $470.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $81.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

