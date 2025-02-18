SenesTech (SNES) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($1.50) per share and revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

SenesTech Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SNES opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About SenesTech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.