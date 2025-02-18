Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 14.2% – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122.90 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.56). 19,982,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 908% from the average session volume of 1,981,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Serica Energy

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.65. The company has a market cap of £609.62 million, a P/E ratio of -85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

