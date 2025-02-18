Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 14.2% – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122.90 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.56). 19,982,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 908% from the average session volume of 1,981,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQZ
Serica Energy Stock Down 14.1 %
About Serica Energy
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Serica Energy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.