SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Short Interest Update

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Price Performance
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock remained flat at $28.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,390. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $2.9967 dividend. This is a boost from SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Company Profile
The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.