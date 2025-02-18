Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,975,000 after buying an additional 251,557 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 108,394 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $140.17 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.57.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

