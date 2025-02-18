Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 55.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $3,164,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.66 million, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.05. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. Diana Shipping’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

