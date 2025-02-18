Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 128,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average of $240.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

