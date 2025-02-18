Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,113,772 shares of company stock worth $95,772,462. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $89.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

