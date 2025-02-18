Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Shell by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after purchasing an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $37,274,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after buying an additional 507,311 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

