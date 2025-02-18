Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Announces Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 23.86%.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.04. 3,582,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.