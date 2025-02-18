Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Increases By 6.5%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
5N Plus Stock Performance
Shares of FPLSF stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $467.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.80. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.49.
About 5N Plus
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.