Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Increases By 6.5%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of FPLSF stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $467.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.80. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.49.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

