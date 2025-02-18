Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Drops By 7.6%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $1,559,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,352,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 876,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 1,636,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,866. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.13.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.