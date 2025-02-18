Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Declines By 13.4%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

BioAtla Stock Up 6.6 %

BioAtla stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioAtla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $2,720,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $2,384,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 318,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

Featured Articles

