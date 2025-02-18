Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Decreases By 13.7%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BFST stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.00. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Hovde Group upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.