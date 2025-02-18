Short Interest in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declines By 6.7%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Camping World by 5,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. 87,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. Camping World has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.46%.

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

