Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Drops By 10.7%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,200 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 435.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 121.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.99. 81,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,816. CorVel has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.31. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.16.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
