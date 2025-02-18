Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rises By 8.0%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 20,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enphase Energy Price Performance
Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,610,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $141.63.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enphase Energy
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.