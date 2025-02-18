Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Decreases By 10.0%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDRZF opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 million and a P/E ratio of -19.30. Gold Reserve has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.92.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

