Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Rises By 8.5%

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $54,605,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $24,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $13,796,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,937,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.3 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

