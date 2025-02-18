Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expands By 8.2%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 92,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 1,942,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,401,209. Infosys has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

