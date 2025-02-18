Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Decreases By 11.2%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 416,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 460,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SeaStar Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

ICU opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. SeaStar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SeaStar Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of SeaStar Medical worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

