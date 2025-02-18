Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Rises By 6.5%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 1,127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF remained flat at $17.60 during trading on Tuesday. 9,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,233. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.17.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1071 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.42%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

