Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Rises By 6.5%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 1,127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CWYUF
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1071 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.42%.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.