Short Interest in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL) Drops By 8.9%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HDL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 3,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,486. Super Hi International has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.48. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Hi International will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Super Hi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.