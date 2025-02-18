Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 50% – What’s Next?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 5,034,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,485% from the average session volume of 317,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Trading Up 33.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

