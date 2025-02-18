Sierra Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 234 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,381.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $198.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.45, for a total transaction of $4,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,126. This represents a 36.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

