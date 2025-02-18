Sierra Ocean LLC Buys Shares of 1,424 Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.20. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

